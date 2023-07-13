This AI course guide will align your career goals and 4 apps that will help you succeed
Plan a career goal
Start at the very beginning. The first and most important thing you need to consider while choosing a course is to define your goals. This will help you narrow down your search for the right course.
Understand your current skill and interest
How deep is your love for the subject? Asses if you want to do an advanced AI course or start with a beginner's course and then decide if you want to go deeper. This will help you understand AI and what specialization you can pursue.
Analyze different course content
Clearly analyze the syllabus and topics the course is offering. Make sure the courses cover a basic understanding of the subject and whether these interest you. For instance, machine learning, neural networks, natural language processing, robotics, etc.
Opt for courses that offer hands-on projects
Hands-on experience is a must for deep learning. Therefore, look for courses that provide practical assignments.
Consider price and financial aid
AI courses are mostly expensive therefore, always look for scholarships and other offers that online courses provide. Now check out the apps that can guide you on your journey.
Coursera app
The app provides multiple AI courses that have e-learning content from industry experts and practical projects for students to master the subject.
SoloLearn app
The app is itself an AI-powered app that teaches about AI concepts and tools like Keras and TensorFlow, and coding languages like Python and Java.
UpGrad app
It offers advanced courses that provide NLP, Machine Learning, ChatGPT, and MLOps courses from esteemed universities.
Google Cloud
AI courses in Google Cloud teach how to integrate the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. Google AI courses make you job ready for positions like Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, or Contact Center engineer.