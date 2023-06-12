InVideo: This AI powered video editing app will turn you into an online video editor
If you need help in editing videos, then just check out InVideo, it is an AI powered app.
InVideo is an all in one online video maker. It is a great app for creating professional videos. It is a simplified video editing app which requires no prior knowledge of video editing from you.
The sophisticated AI technology of InVideo recognizes precise size and aspect ratio of videos for the best viewing experience.
InVideo has a library of over 50 AI-based templates which can easily convert text into videos in just three simple steps.
InVideo has royalty-free images and videos available. It is extremely helpful for creating high-quality videos without hours of searching.
InVideo's Artificial intelligence technology ensures that every video is unique and perfectly optimized for social media platforms and for various other different purposes.
InVideo has the ability to add text-to-speech voiceovers.
You can create a 40-minute video on InVideo with access to templates and media library. However, your video will contain a watermark. InVideo for business purposes costs $15/month with 60 videos/month and no watermark and $30/month for unlimited videos each month.