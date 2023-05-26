This iOS 16 feature will make your calls better than before! Try it now
Photo Credit: Pexels
Your iPhone calls can get better by using this amazing iOS 16 feature! Wondering how? Just try out this feature.
Photo Credit: Pexels
During a phone call, all you want is that your voice be heard clearly and that other sounds are filtered out.
Photo Credit: Pexels
There is a mode called Voice Isolation, which prioritizes your voice and blocks out the ambient noise during a call.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This feature was available during FaceTime only till recently, but that has changed. After the rollout of the iOS 16.4 update, you can now enjoy it on your iPhone too.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
So, whether you are taking a business call or catching up with your friends, the Voice Isolation mode will ensure all the disturbances are filtered out.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
So, if you want to make your iPhone calls crystal clear and bereft of any discturbances, just try this feature out now.
Photo Credit: Pexels
All you need to do is open the iPhone app and then call a person.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
When you are on a call, simply pull down the Control Center from the top-right corner of the iPhone screen.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
There, tap on the Mic Mode button.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This will open the mic mode settings, where you will find the Voice Isolation option. Tap on it and voice isolation will be activated.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
However, there is another feature you should know about. It goes by the name 'Wide Spectrum' and you can use it in case you want both voice and all the sounds around you to be heard.