This iPhone 14 discount is simply awesome; just check out the price
The discount on the Apple iPhone 14 is substantial and you will save a big amount of money.
The iPhone 14 is the latest iPhone in the market. It has the latest chip, a good battery and the performance is flawless. And yes, the iPhone 14 cameras are simply amazing.
iPhone 14 discount has been rolled out by Croma during its Apple Days Sale.
iPhone 14 Price cut details: The smartphone is available for purchase at Rs. 70990, 128GB variant, with an initial Rs. 8910 discount.
iPhone 14 price was earlier Rs. 79,900. You can buy the iPhone in different colours including Starlight, Midnight, Purple, Yellow, Blue and Red.
Bank offer: You can get Rs. 4000 discount by making payments through the HDFC Bank credit card and avail this amount as cashback.
Through this bank offer, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 12910 on your iPhone 14 model. This will bring down the price of the iPhone 14 from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 66990.
Exchange offer: First of all, you should be aware the exchange amount may depend on your old mobile and its condition.
A reasonably old phone from a good brand, in perfect working order will get you a better exchange value.
For example, if you exchange iPhone 13 128GB variant for a new iPhone 14, then you could get up to Rs. 41800 discount.