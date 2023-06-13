This iPhone 14 price cut is superb! Flipkart sale drops cost down massively; check discount now
The latest Apple flagship's price has taken a beating. iPhone 14 price cut during the current Flipkart sale is massive at 14% and you can reduce it even more. Know how.
iPhone 14 packs magnificently massive cameras, a small notch, a good battery life and an awesome design. It will also get the latest iOS 17 update.
Now, on Flipkart, iPhone 14 has received substantial price cuts that include the initial discount, exchange deal and bank offers. They all can add up to a huge price cut.
The original iPhone 14 price, before the discount, is Rs. 79900 on Flipkart for the 128GB variant.
The initial iPhone 14 price cut brings the cost down to Rs. 67999. This is a discount of 14%. You can reduce this price even further.
iPhone 14 exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 35000. So, if you exchange an old phone that is in great working condition and not too old, you will get a good amount.
The value of your old smartphone can be found out on the Flipkart website.
In the bank offer on iPhone 14, there is one with a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions.