This simple AC trick will cut your electricity bill; just do this
Whether it is Summer or humid weather, the need for an AC rises along with the discomfort level. However, long hours of AC use can boost your electricity bill. So, here is a simple AC trick to cut your electricity bill.
It is easy to calculate how much power your AC consume. Just multiply the AC power (in kW) by the daily usage time and then by 30 or 31 (depending on the days in the month).
Understanding the power consumption of your AC can help you make changes to AC-using habits to cut the electricity bill.
Switching off the AC when it is not in use or keeping the AC temperature ideal, and not chilled at the minimum, can help in reducing the AC bill for sure.
But remember, it is the prolonged use of AC even when your room is chilled that contributes to the AC power consumption.
However, there is a solution. Thanks to this simple AC trick you can cut your electricity bill by a huge amount.
This 'trick' is called the AC ‘timer mode.’ When you simply forget to turn off the AC while sleeping, this automatic AC timer mode can turn it off to save energy.
To help you understand this, we have taken the example of a Samsung AC here. Just tap the timer button and use the selection (or, arrows) button to set the time.
Again, tap the Set button and that's all! Your AC will turn off automatically at the saved time during teh night even as you sleep.
Don't worry, your sleep will not be disturbed by the room getting heated up, if you have sealed it properly - doors and windows closed and no openings anywhere that would allow cold air to escape.