TickTick to Solid Explorer, 5 best apps that you must download on your phone right now
Photo Credit: pexels
A few useful apps will make your life easier if you keep them on your phone. Discover the 5 best apps you should download right now on your smartphone.
Photo Credit: pexels
Google Drive:
It is a cloud storage app that keeps your files, videos, and photos to up to 15 GB. You can also increase your storage by purchasing a premium subscription. It also keeps your data safe and secure.
Photo Credit: pexels
Google Maps :
You can never get lost when you’ll keep Google Maps handy. Getting from point A to point B was never this easy. It gives you access to all kinds of places of interest, traffic data, directions to rest stops or gas stations. You can download maps for offline use.
Photo Credit: pexels
Microsoft SwiftKey:
It is customizable third-party keyboards. It has many keyboard themes, a dedicated number row, gesture typing, multiple language support, cross-device syncing, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Solid Explorer:
This app makes file browsing easy and it also supports cloud services. You can keep your files and document safe here and it also comes with a premium membership for additional features and storage.
Photo Credit: pexels
TickTick:
It is a to-do list app that features listing recurring tasks, reminders, push notifications, and more to make your life easier so you don’t forget your schedule and daily tasks.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
All these apps are easily available on Google Play Store. You can install and register for these apps to enjoy their features.