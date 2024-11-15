TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video leaked: Influencer accused of Minahil Malik like…
TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video is among the most searched trends on Google Search.
Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman has a strong following in India too.
She has has deactivated her social media accounts after her obscene video went viral.
Rehman’s situation mirrors that of fellow TikTok star Minahil Malik.
Both influencers have been accused of staging these incidents to capitalise on the attention.
Rehman addressed the situation by deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
This move appears to be a bid to temporarily distance herself from the drama.
A screenshot of her TikTok profile has been circulating on social media.
Click here
Critics argue that such controversies are part of a larger trend.