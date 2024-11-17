TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video leaked: TV host Mathira Khan's clip also...
TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video is among the most searched trends on Google Search for the past few days.
Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman has a strong following in India too.
She has has deactivated her social media accounts after her obscene video went viral.
After Rehman, private video of Pakistani TV host Mathira has also gone viral.
Unverified clips, allegedly showing Mathira in intimate moments have sparked widespread discussions.
Rehman and Mathira's situation mirrors that of fellow TikTok star Minahil Malik.
These influencers have been accused of staging these incidents to capitalise on the attention.
While Rehman addressed the situation by deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts, Mathira wrote a social media post.
This move appears to be a bid to temporarily distance herself from the drama.
A screenshot of her TikTok profile has been circulating on social media.
Click here
Critics argue that such controversies are part of a larger trend.