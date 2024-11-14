TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video: Social media deactivated after obscene video…
TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video is one of the most searched trends on Google Search in India today.
Imsha Rehman is Pakistani but she has a massive following in India too.
Influencer has deactivated her social media accounts after she found herself in hot water over her obscene video that went viral.
The alleged video has been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media networks.
Rehman addressed the situation by deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
This move appears to be a bid to temporarily distance herself from the drama.
Rehman’s situation mirrors that of fellow TikTok star Minahil Malik, who also found herself at the centre of a privacy breach.
Both influencers have been accused of staging these incidents to capitalise on the attention.
Critics argue that such controversies are part of a larger trend.