Tips to maximise GTA Online success: Upgrade businesses, complete heists, and focus on passive income
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Aug 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA Online has evolved with new money-making opportunities. Running a successful business in the game is now easier with various options available. However, new players might feel overwhelmed by the multitude of choices.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Complete heists regularly to boost your income. Businesses in GTA Online have a slow start. Heists, such as the Cayo Perico heist, offer substantial payouts and help players earn cash quickly to support their ventures.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Upgrade and optimise your businesses to increase profits. Simply owning a business isn't enough; investing in upgrades and research enhances efficiency and income. Assign tasks to workers to speed up production and operations.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Owning a Nightclub is crucial. This business provides significant passive income and requires an initial investment. With full upgrades, the Nightclub's warehouse allows for profitable sell missions and generates income even when you're not actively playing.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Diversify your investments by owning multiple businesses. Multiple properties create varied income streams and keep gameplay interesting. Set up businesses like Motorcycle Clubs, Bunkers, or Bail Enforcement Offices for different missions and revenue sources.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Focus on both active and passive income. While missions and heists offer immediate rewards, long-term success comes from generating passive income. Optimise businesses to secure steady earnings over time
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Nightclub stands out for high passive income. It should be a primary focus due to its substantial returns. Efficiently managing and upgrading it maximises your income potential in GTA Online.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Combining multiple income sources creates a solid financial foundation. Balancing active efforts with passive income ensures long-term success and stability in the dynamic world of GTA Online.