Top 10 AI chatbots: ChatGPT, Google Bard, Elon Musk’s Grok to Copilot - check full list
Top 10 AI chatbots: From OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s Grok, these were the best generative AI offerings this year.
ChatGPT - OpenAI’s chatbot was the first to start the generative AI trend.
Google Bard - It is free to use and connected to the internet, which makes it capable of responding to the latest queries.
Microsoft Copilot - Tied to Microsoft’s Bing search engine, this chatbot helps you with queries and other tasks.
Grok - Elon Musk’s chatbot comes with a flavor of sarcasm.
Perplexity AI - This chatbot refines your search queries to help you get the answers seamlessly.
Character.AI - This chatbot lets you speak with personas of famous people and fictional characters.
My AI - This is Snapchat’s chatbot that can have a casual conversation and even send you snaps.
Ernie Bot - Developed by Baidu, this chatbot is exclusive to China.
ChatSonic - This multimodal chatbot is focused on content creation.