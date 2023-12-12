Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, Tetris, PUBG and more
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Video games have become the ultimate form of entertainment not just for kids, but for adults too.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Games enable them to fulfill all their fantasies in the virtual world which would be impossible otherwise.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As a result, the video game industry industry now worth a staggering $200 billion, as per a 2022 survey.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
From Minecraft and GTA 5 to Tetris, check out the 10 best-selling video games of all time.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
1. Minecraft - 238 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
2. GTA 5 - 185 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Unsplash
3. Tetris - 100 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Unsplash
4. Wii Sports - 82.9 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Unsplash
5. PUBG: Battlegrounds - 75 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Unsplash
6. Mario Kart 8/Deluxe - 63.9 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Unsplash
7. Super Mario Bros. - 58 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
8. Red Dead Redemption 2 - 55 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Unsplash
9. Overwatch - 50 million copies sold
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
10. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 50 million copies sold