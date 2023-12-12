Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, Tetris, PUBG and more

Published Dec 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Video games have become the ultimate form of entertainment not just for kids, but for adults too.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Games enable them to fulfill all their fantasies in the virtual world which would be impossible otherwise.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As a result, the video game industry industry now worth a staggering $200 billion, as per a 2022 survey.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

From Minecraft and GTA 5 to Tetris, check out the 10 best-selling video games of all time.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

1. Minecraft - 238 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

2. GTA 5 - 185 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Tetris - 100 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Wii Sports - 82.9 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. PUBG: Battlegrounds - 75 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Unsplash

6. Mario Kart 8/Deluxe - 63.9 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Unsplash

7. Super Mario Bros. - 58 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

8. Red Dead Redemption 2 - 55 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Unsplash

9. Overwatch - 50 million copies sold

Photo Credit: Unsplash

10. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 50 million copies sold

