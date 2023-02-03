Top 10 iPhone tips and tricks: Lifting subject from photo, translating text using Camera, and more (Reuters)

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 03, 2023

Apply styles to Lock Screen photos: Swipe left on the Lock Screen while in edit mode for a variety of photo styles, including colour filters and more. (HT Tech)

Lifting subject from photo: Touch and briefly hold the subject and lift your finger when you see the outline start to appear around it. Now, tap 'Copy' to copy the lifted subject, switch to a supported app like Messages, and paste it. (HT Tech)

View Wi-Fi password: In settings, tap Wi-Fi and then the information button. Then tap the password and use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock and reveal it. (HT Tech)

Also Read

Open Camera from the Lock Screen: On the Lock Screen, just swipe left. (HT Tech)

Text replacements: In Settings, tap General, then Keyboard, and click on Text Replacement. Tap the Add button and enter a phrase into the Phrase field. (Reuters)

Add Low Power Mode to Control Center: Go to Settings, then Control Center and add it to the list of Included Controls. (HT Tech)

Also read

Select multiple photos to add to other apps: Touch and hold a photo until you feel a tap, and then drag it away a little while still holding it. Tap another photo to add it to the stack. (HT Tech)

Translate test using Live Text: Position the view finder of your iPhone's camera over the text you want to translate and tap the Live Text button. Then tap Translate. (Reuters)

Scan a document: You can do so using the Notes App. In a note, tap the camera button and click on scan documents. (Reuters)

Jump to your first photo in Photos App: Tap the top edge of your screen to jump to the first click. (HT Tech)

Click here