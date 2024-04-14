Top 10 Star Images captured by James Webb Telescope
Photo Credit: NASA
Stellar Sculptures: James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam reveals star-forming region NGC 604's cavities carved by stellar winds.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mid-Infrared Glow: MIRI showcases NGC 604's cool gas clouds, glowing at mid-infrared wavelengths, a hub for over 200 young stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neutron Star Clues: Webb captures the Argon emission in SN 1987A, hinting at a neutron star's presence at a supernova site.
Photo Credit: NASA
Starry Orientation: NIRCam's IC 348 image features compass arrows and a scale bar to guide stargazers.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supersonic Stellar Jet: HH 211, a bipolar jet, speeds through space, a remnant of a young protostar's outflow.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star Formation Duo: A high-res NIRCam image reveals Herbig-Haro 46/47, a pair of stars deeply embedded in a gas and dust disc.
Photo Credit: NASA
Chaotic Star Birth: The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, a nearby star nursery, bursts with young stars, jets, and vibrant colours.
Photo Credit: NASA
Orion Nebula's Light Show: Hubble's view of the Orion Bar region showcases illuminated gas, proplyds, and the distant Trapezium Cluster.
Photo Credit: NASA
Molecule Discovery in Orion: Webb detects the methyl cation (CH3+) in the Orion Nebula, crucial for interstellar carbon chemistry.
Photo Credit: NASA
Luminous Wolf-Rayet Star: WR 124 shines at the heart of Webb's composite image, blending NIRCam and MIRI views for a stunning nebula portrait.