Top 3 apps that will improve your communications skills and get you higher pay

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 17, 2023
Not just degrees or certificates, it is your communications skills that will effectively convey your intellectual abilities to prospective employers. So, if you want a job with a high pay, these 3 apps will turn you into a pro at it.

Improving communication skills is essential for effective interactions with others, professionally pr privately.Here are some ways to enhance your communication skills and apps that wil help you achieve success:

Active listening: Paying close attention to what others are saying, maintaining eye contact, and showing genuine interest are the key elements to improve  communication skills. Avoid interrupting and respond appropriately to demonstrate that you understand their message.

Be concise and clear: Strive to communicate your ideas  clearly. Use use of simple language, avoiding  jargon, and organizing your thoughts before speaking are the sign of good speakers.

Developing  vocabulary: A rich vocabulary enables you to express your thoughts more precisely and effectively.

Enhancing written communication: Practice writing emails, reports, and other forms of written communication. Focus on clarity, and grammar to convey your message effectively.

Public speaking practice: Regular practice and exposure to public speaking situations can boost your confidence and delivery.

These are 3 AI based Communication skills training App that can help you hone your skills:

 Stimuler- IELTS Speaking Buddy: This app delivers effective communication training through its AI coach.It provides real-time feedback and improvement suggestions on pronunciation, vocabulary, fluency, and other aspects

 Orai-  It  is an AI-based communication app that offers you an intuitive platform to practice and improve your communication skills. This app facilitates communication skills training by offering workable insights and feedback on the areas of improvement. 

Vocal image- It is among the best communication skills training apps. This is a voice training app that uses Artificial Intelligence to evaluate the quality of your voice and suggests measures to improve it.  

