Top 3 apps to improve your eyesight  

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 14, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

Spending too much time on your laptop or hunched over your smartphone? Are your eyes feeling strained on a permanent basis? Then you better put them aside, at least for a bit, and instead focus on what these apps are telling you.

Photo Credit: pexels

Eyes Recovery Workout to GlassesOff, here are 3 apps that can help improve your eyesight.

Photo Credit: pixels

Eye Trainer App: This app gives the user  various exercises that focus on different aspects of  eyes.  

Photo Credit: pexels

The Daily Training feature includes 12 eye exercises, It also includes warm-up exercises, focus exercises and relaxing exercises. If you want more exercises, you can take the subscription for that.

Photo Credit: pexels

GlassesOff: It is a popular vision training app: it  claims to help the users get rid of their reading glasses with the help of various  exercises included in the eye training program. 

Photo Credit: pexels

GlassesOff app is suitable for anyone experiencing blurred vision, fatigue, or eye strain. GlassesOff offers a free trial where you can train your eyes every day for a week. 

Click here