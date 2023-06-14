Top 3 apps to improve your eyesight
Spending too much time on your laptop or hunched over your smartphone? Are your eyes feeling strained on a permanent basis? Then you better put them aside, at least for a bit, and instead focus on what these apps are telling you.
Eyes Recovery Workout to GlassesOff, here are 3 apps that can help improve your eyesight.
Eye Trainer App: This app gives the user various exercises that focus on different aspects of eyes.
The Daily Training feature includes 12 eye exercises, It also includes warm-up exercises, focus exercises and relaxing exercises. If you want more exercises, you can take the subscription for that.
GlassesOff: It is a popular vision training app: it claims to help the users get rid of their reading glasses with the help of various exercises included in the eye training program.
GlassesOff app is suitable for anyone experiencing blurred vision, fatigue, or eye strain. GlassesOff offers a free trial where you can train your eyes every day for a week.