Top 3 vision apps that will help you fix eyesight issues and 3 mistakes to avoid
If you are facing issues with your vision then you should not ignore them as this can further impact the eyesight. Here are some every day habits that may impact your vision and 3 vision apps that can help you take care of your eyes.
As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology, there can be many reasons behind your weak eyesight.
The history of your family with eye conditions, lack of nutrition, health conditions, or injuries in the past can have an impact on your eyesight.
One of the crucial factors impacting your eye vision is the eyestrain at work! If you are using your smartphone or laptop for prolonged hours, then it can leave a serious impact on your eyesight.
You must minimize eyestrain at work by sitting at least an arm’s length away from the computer. Also, it is advised to use protective glasses.
To help you avoid your daily mistakes and improve your eyesight, there are several apps that can help. Have a look at the best 3 here.
Eyes Recovery Workout app - The app claims to offer exercises that are designed to help you relax the eyes and restore vision.
VisionUp: Eye Exercises app - It features 50+ eye exercises for dry eye and eye conditions. Plus, it has a calendar reminder to do your vision exercises regularly.
Eye Trainer & Eye Exercises fo app - This eye app can be used as a vision trainer or a vision therapist for eyesight recovery. The app claims that it can be useful in reducing the symptoms of numerous eye disorders such as myopia, hyperopia, eye-straining, and more.
However, these apps can help you build a day-to-day habit but it is advisable to consult an ophthalmologist for better treatment.