Top 4 learning apps to boost your language skills and achieve high career goals
Language Curry is a specialised language learning platform focusing on Indian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sanskrit, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.
Language Curry
It stands out with cultural recommendations and adaptation features, setting it apart from others.
Duolingo is a free app that offers lessons in over 30 languages. It uses a gamified approach to learning, making it fun and engaging.
Duolingo
This app is a great option for beginners, as it provides a solid foundation in the basics of a new language.
Memrise is another free app that offers lessons in over 200 languages. Memrise uses a variety of methods to teach languages, including flashcards, games, and videos.
Memrise
Memrise app makes is a great option for people who learn best through different types of activities.
Babbel is a paid app that offers lessons in 14 languages. Babbel is known for its high-quality content and its focus on real-world conversation.
Babbel
Babble app is a great option for people who want to learn a new language for travel or business.
With so many great language learning apps available, there is no excuse not to start learning a new language today!