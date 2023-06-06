Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
If you are planning to buy a new AC this summer, then there are some crucial things that you need to consider before making your decision. Check out these 5 tips.
1. Type of AC: The first and most important factor is to pick a suitable AC according to your room size. From Window, Split to portable AC, choose the most suitable one. A big AC for a small room is not ideal.
2. AC Capacity: The capacity of an air conditioner is determined by the size of your room. For a typical bedroom, a 1.5-ton AC is usually sufficient. However, if you require an AC for a larger space like a drawing room, then a 2-ton AC would be more appropriate.
3. Star Ratings: Stars represents an indicator of energy efficiency in Electrical Appliances, ranging from 1 to 5 stars. More stars mean better cooling capacity as well as more savings of energy.
4. Smart features: Does it support Wi-Fi connectivity? What are the options for Swing? Does it have multiple options to change the effect of AC on the basis of the environment? All these features play an important role.
5. Price: Without a doubt, an AC with top-of-the-line features may end up leaving a hole in your savings! Hence, searching for the best ACs within your budget and suitable for your room will help you choose the best technology at an effective price.
Hence, if you are searching for the ideal AC unit for your home, keep these factors in mind as they will assist you in selecting the best AC for your purpose.