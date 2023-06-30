Top 5 AC tips to boost cooling and efficiency in your car
In the blazing summer heat or annoying humid conditions, the car AC becomes the only way to keep cool and focused on the road. Since it is so important, here are top 5 AC tips to boost cooling in your car.
Before turning on the car AC, here are 5 tips that you must keep in mind:
1. Always park your car in the shade: By ensuring the car is not parked under direct sunlight will help you to avoid entering an overheated car. Also, a car parked in shade will always cool down faster when you switch on the AC.
2. Open the car windows: Before turning on the car AC, you must open the car Windows to release the trapped heat. This will help to normalise the car's temperature even before the AC is switched on.
3. Use fans: Start by turning on the Fan at the maximum speed for a couple of minutes to remove the hot air from the car. Then turn on the AC.
4. Set ideal AC temperature: Don't run the AC at its lowest temperature. The ideal temperature is 24 degrees celsius, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) suggested.
5. Recirculation mode: You must switch on this mode as it will ensure that the car AC does not pull in the hot air from the outside.