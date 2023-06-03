Top 5 AI courses that can give you a high salary and bright future
Photo Credit: Pexels
With artificial intelligence (AI) casting its spell everywhere and on everyone, career opportunities in this field have increased enormously. You can try these courses to boost your career.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These 5 AI careers can, not only can make you specialists, but also get you a high salary as well.
Photo Credit: Pexels
1- Robotics Engineer: They develops robots that can perform various tasks without human intervention. It is done with the help of cognitive psychology, electronics and computer science.
Photo Credit: Pexels
2- Data scientist: Since it's a world of Data, Data scientists are in huge demand. Their job is to collect and analyse complex Data by using various AI tools.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3- UX designer: This involves design and development of products that are very easy to operate by users. Simple Search process on various websites is an example of UX designing.
Photo Credit: Pexels
4- Machine learning Engineer: ML Engineers have expertise in developing, designing and deploying self running software. Search recommendations, Chatbots, traffic predictions, driverless cars are some emerging domains of ML engineering.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
5- AI research scientist: This professional conducts experiments on existing models in order to create new algorithms. Various job opportunities are there in the field of healthcare, Marketing, Finance and more.