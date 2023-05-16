Top 5 Antivirus apps to protect your Android smartphone from danger
Bitdefender Mobile Security
Mobile Security is a top antivirus app on the Play Store, offering value, protection, and features. It scans quickly, blocks scam calls, harmful sites, and offers parental controls.
Bitdefender Mobile Security subscription plans range from Rs. 1200 to Rs. 7813 per year.
Norton360 Antivirus & Security Here
Norton360: A Trusted Antivirus Solution Since 1990. Offers top-notch security features for Rs. 1221/year.
Scans and identifies threats efficiently, provides stolen information alerts, includes VPN service, and protects multiple devices for Rs. 8580/year.
McAfee Security: Virus Scanner
McAfee is a top antivirus software with free features: antivirus scanner, Wi-Fi security scanner, and dark web identity scanner.
McAfee Security: Virus Scanner Premium subscription (Rs. 8139/year) adds advanced features like scheduled scanning, identity theft protection, VPN, and browser protection.
Avast One – Privacy & Security
Avast Antivirus & Security is a well-known antivirus software offering efficient app and file scanning, Wi-Fi speed checker, and junk data cleaner for phone performance. Premium subscription of Rs. 6248 include extra security features and VPN.
Lookout Security and Antivirus app stands out with anti-theft features including GPS tracking, siren alarm, remote lock/wipe, and tracking in airplane mode or without app. Premium plan For Rs. 4888/year, offers identity theft protection and insurance.
Lookout Security and Antivirus
Securing your Android phone with a reliable antivirus app is essential to safeguard your device and personal data. These 5 antivirus apps offer a range of features to protect your device from malware, viruses, and other security risks. Choose the one that suits your needs and enjoy a safe and secure smartphone experience.