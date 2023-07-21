Top 5 apps and 3 tips to improve your reading
As technology progresses, we have taken a step back from reading books. We consume most of the content on gadgets now, but that does not improve reading skills.
Reading is an important skill that boosts understanding and gives confidence. So, check out these top 5 apps to improve your reading.
Enhancing reading skills is essential for career growth. It not only adds to your knowledge but also your development.
Tip 1: Read trending and interesting articles
Find articles and stories that interest you and are trending so you stay in touch with current happenings will increase your knowledge.
Tip 2: Invest in reading platforms and groups
Investing in platforms and groups can be beneficial to develop a regular reading habit. With groups, you can discuss and share opinions.
Tip 3: Create a reading routine
Libby by Overdrive app
This app provides thousands of ebooks and you can add any book of your choice in your digital library.
Amazon Kindle app
This app lets you download and organize books and you can also sample the first chapter of most books for free. There is a huge bank of free books too.
Scribd app
This app provides e-books, articles, and research papers. You can find anything you want in one place.
Google Play Books app
Google's book app provides thousands of ebook options across various genres. Additionally, it has a handy dictionary feature.
Wattpad app
This app also provides various books of different genres but it has additional features that let you write and upload your own stories.