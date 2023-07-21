Top 5 apps and 3 tips to improve your reading

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

 As technology progresses, we have taken a step back from reading books. We consume most of the content on gadgets now, but that does not improve reading skills.

Photo Credit: pexels

Reading is an important skill that boosts understanding and gives confidence. So, check out these top 5 apps to improve your reading.

Photo Credit: pexels

Enhancing reading skills is essential for career growth. It not only adds to your knowledge but also your development.

Photo Credit: pexels

Tip 1: Read trending and interesting articles

Photo Credit: pexels

Find articles and stories that interest you and are trending so you stay in touch with current happenings will increase your knowledge.

Photo Credit: pexels

Tip 2: Invest in reading platforms and groups

Photo Credit: pexels

Investing in platforms and groups can be beneficial to develop a regular reading habit. With groups, you can discuss and share opinions.

Tip 3: Create a reading routine

Enter text Here

Photo Credit: pexels

Libby by Overdrive app

Photo Credit: pexels

This app provides thousands of ebooks and you can add any book of your choice in your digital library.

Photo Credit: pexels

Amazon Kindle app

Photo Credit: pexels

This app lets you download and organize books and you can also sample the first chapter of most books for free. There is a huge bank of free books too.

Photo Credit: pexels

Scribd app

Photo Credit: pexels

This app provides e-books, articles, and research papers. You can find anything you want in one place. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Google Play Books app

Photo Credit: pexels

Google's book app provides thousands of ebook options across various genres. Additionally, it has a handy dictionary feature.

Photo Credit: pexels

Wattpad app

Photo Credit: pexels

This app also provides various books of different genres but it has additional features that let you write and upload your own stories.

Click here