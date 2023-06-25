Top 5 Apps for IIT JEE preparation to achieve success in building a lucrative career
1. Toppr: It is one of the most popular JEE preparation apps in India. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests. It also has a strong community of users, which can be a great resource for help and support.
2. Unacademy: It is another popular JEE preparation app that offers a wide range of features. It features video lectures from top educators, practice questions, and mock tests. Unacademy also has a live streaming feature, which allows you to attend lectures from top educators in real time.
3.BYJU'S: It is a well-known educational app that offers a comprehensive JEE preparation program. It features video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests. BYJU'S also has a personalized learning feature, which can help you track your progress and identify your weak areas
4.Khan Academy: It is a non-profit educational organization that offers free video lectures on a wide range of topics, including JEE preparation. Khan Academy's videos are clear and concise, and they offer a great way to learn the basics of JEE.
5. Prep-Lane: It is an app that focuses on helping you learn through practice. It features a large question bank, as well as a variety of practice modes, such as timed tests and targeted practice. Prep-Lane also offers a personalized learning feature, which can help you track your progress and identify your weak areas.
These are just a few of the many great apps that can help you with your IIT JEE preparation. By using these apps, you can learn the basics, practice with mock tests, and get help from top educators. With hard work and dedication, you can use these apps to crack IIT JEE exam.