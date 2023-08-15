Top 5 apps to boost your chances during the B.Ed  entrance exam

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 15, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) is an undergraduate educational degree course for those who want to pursue a teaching career. For the recruitment of students into the B.Ed program in colleges, most universities conduct B.Ed entrance exam.

Photo Credit: Pexels

To prepare for the B.Ed entrance exam, there are various apps available online. Check out these 5 best apps: 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Adda 247- It offers proper guidance for the B.Ed exam. This app provides all the material and online lectures that students need to prepare for the exam.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Adda 247 also shares timely notifications for exams so that students don't miss them.

Photo Credit: Pexels

CG pre-B.Ed entrance exams: This app is provided by Edugorilla for B.Ed exam preparation. CG pre-B.Ed entrance exams app offers a virtual learning experience with up-to-date test series with the aim to provide conceptual clarity about exam-relevant topics to applicants.

Photo Credit: Pexels

B.Ed entrance exam preparation: This app provides various tutorials to students for B.Ed preparation.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It has various previous year question papers, mock tests, and quizzes. Sample papers are provided in Hindi too.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Khan Academy: It offers a wide range of educational resources, including video lessons, practice exercises, and quizzes on subjects like mathematics, science, history, and more. This can be a helpful tool for brushing up on foundational knowledge before starting a B.Ed program.

Photo Credit: Pexels

EdX: It is a popular online learning platform that offers a wide range of courses from top universities and educational institutions. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Students can find courses on topics such as educational psychology, teaching methods, curriculum development, and more.

check more