Top 5 apps to boost your chances during the B.Ed entrance exam
B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) is an undergraduate educational degree course for those who want to pursue a teaching career. For the recruitment of students into the B.Ed program in colleges, most universities conduct B.Ed entrance exam.
To prepare for the B.Ed entrance exam, there are various apps available online. Check out these 5 best apps:
Adda 247- It offers proper guidance for the B.Ed exam. This app provides all the material and online lectures that students need to prepare for the exam.
Adda 247 also shares timely notifications for exams so that students don't miss them.
CG pre-B.Ed entrance exams: This app is provided by Edugorilla for B.Ed exam preparation. CG pre-B.Ed entrance exams app offers a virtual learning experience with up-to-date test series with the aim to provide conceptual clarity about exam-relevant topics to applicants.
B.Ed entrance exam preparation: This app provides various tutorials to students for B.Ed preparation.
It has various previous year question papers, mock tests, and quizzes. Sample papers are provided in Hindi too.
Khan Academy: It offers a wide range of educational resources, including video lessons, practice exercises, and quizzes on subjects like mathematics, science, history, and more. This can be a helpful tool for brushing up on foundational knowledge before starting a B.Ed program.
EdX: It is a popular online learning platform that offers a wide range of courses from top universities and educational institutions.
Students can find courses on topics such as educational psychology, teaching methods, curriculum development, and more.