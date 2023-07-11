Top 5 apps to prepare for PG NEET exam that can get you your dream Medical college
Done with your graduation in the Medical field? Do you want to prepare for post graduation now? Here are top 5 apps that will help and guide you through the PG NEET exam.
PrepLadder: It offers a vast question bank, subject-wise tests, and mock exams to simulate the real NEET PG experience.
The app also provides video lectures by expert faculty members and allows students to interact with other aspirants through a community platform.
DAMS: DAMS (Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences) is known for its comprehensive study material and coaching programs.
The DAMS app offers access to high-quality video lectures, topic-wise quizzes, and previous years' question papers.
MARROW: It provides video lectures, question banks, and daily updates on various subjects. It offers a unique feature called "Golden Hour," where students can solve a set of high-yield questions within a time limi
Pre-PG: It offers free daily clinical NEET PG tests Clinical-Focused question.It has a special feature called PrepDNA which acts as a NEET PG rank predictor and a personal digital coach to guide students.
Meriters app for PG NEET: It offers over 48,000 practice MCQs curated by experts to cover all the important topics in the NEET PG syllabus.It also provides image-based MCQs to help students visualize complex concepts