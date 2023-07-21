Top 5 apps to watch free movies-Tubi TV to Amazon Freevee, start watching now!
If you love to watch a lot of movies, but don’t want to pay money to watch them, then you should check out these 5 best free movies app, including Tbi TV, Amazon Freevee, Plex app and more.
Tubi TV: This app has a catalog of free movies well sorted into categories by genre.
It is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation, some smart TVs, and more.
Vudu: It is an app with a great collection of ad-supported free movies.
Users must sign up to watch movies on Vudu app and immediately lets you browse its catalog.
Plex: It is a free movie app and it works on almost every media device.
With the help of this app users can watch free movies, TV, stream web shows, news, and podcasts.
Crunchyroll: This app streams the world’s largest anime library
It is available on Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Amazon Freevee: It is one of the top free streaming apps available.
It has a database full of classic shows and movies. Freevee is available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Playstation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and more.