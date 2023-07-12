Top 5 Certification courses and 4 Online course Apps that will get great job and boost pay
Photo Credit: Pexels
Data Analytics
Photo Credit: Pexels
Individuals who want to try their hand as data scientists, business intelligence professionals, project managers, or statisticians can benefit from this course. Among the jobs you can target are data engineers, data scientists and business analysts that pay big salary.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Cloud Computing
Photo Credit: Pexels
With data increasing each day, cloud computing is a must. You can excel in your job position with certification in this course. Jobs you can get include Cloud System Engineer, Frontend Developer, SQL Database Developer, Cloud Developer, more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Cyber Security
Photo Credit: Pexels
Gaining knowledge about cybersecurity and threats can help you secure your company’s data and can land you a higher position in the tech industry with great pay. Jobs include Malware Analyst, Cybersecurity Engineer, Security Officer, Security Architect, more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
PMP– Project Management Professional
Photo Credit: Pexels
Having project management skills can land you a great high-paying job along with opportunities in good companies. Jobs include Portfolio and program manager, Project manager consultant, Project coordinator, more
Photo Credit: Pexels
Data Science
Photo Credit: Pexels
Data science courses based on machine learning, and predictive analytics can help you apply for a high-position job with a higher salary. Jobs include Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Architect, more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
edX app
Photo Credit: Pexels
The app focuses on Languages and computer science courses from top universities.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Khan Academy app
Photo Credit: Pexels
The app offers video lectures and tutorials so one can understand the concepts thoroughly.
Photo Credit: Pexels
FuturLearn app
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app offers short courses in different subjects and 14 areas. It also provides you with digital certification for future purposes.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
OpenLearn app
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app is an open university where you can access 1000 free courses with different complexity levels.