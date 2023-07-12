Top 5 Certification courses and 4 Online course Apps that will get great job and boost pay

Published Jul 12, 2023
Data Analytics

Individuals who want to try their hand as data scientists, business intelligence professionals, project managers, or statisticians can benefit from this course. Among the jobs you can target are data engineers, data scientists and business analysts that pay big salary.

Cloud Computing

With data increasing each day, cloud computing is a must. You can excel in your job position with certification in this course. Jobs you can get include Cloud System Engineer, Frontend Developer, SQL Database Developer, Cloud Developer, more.

Cyber Security

Gaining knowledge about cybersecurity and threats can help you secure your company’s data and can land you a higher position in the tech industry with great pay. Jobs include Malware Analyst, Cybersecurity Engineer, Security Officer, Security Architect, more.

PMP– Project Management Professional

Having project management skills can land you a great high-paying job along with opportunities in good companies. Jobs include Portfolio and program manager, Project manager consultant, Project coordinator, more

Data Science

Data science courses based on machine learning, and predictive analytics can help you apply for a high-position job with a higher salary. Jobs include Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Architect, more.

edX app

The app focuses on Languages and computer science courses from top universities. 

Khan Academy app

The app offers video lectures and tutorials so one can understand the concepts thoroughly.

FuturLearn app

This app offers short courses in different subjects and 14 areas. It also provides you with digital certification for future purposes.

OpenLearn app

This app is an open university where you can access 1000 free courses with different complexity levels.

