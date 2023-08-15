Top 5 ChatGPT alternatives you can explore in 2023

ChatGPT may have made the most noise since it was launched, but competitors are bringing more advanced chatbots. So, check out these top 5 free alternatives of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot which has been developed by OpenAI. It's a conversational AI tool that gives human-like responses through texts. It has various functionalities such as automating tasks, answering questions, and more.

What is ChatGPT?

However, ChatGPT is not the only AI chatbot that offers such functionalities. There are various other alternatives available that are more advanced.

Tap to explore the top 5 alternatives of ChatGPT.

Microsoft Bing: It is an AI tool with the Bing search engine by Microsoft. It comes with three different chat modes: Creative, Balanced and Precision. The tool is powered by GPT-4. And yes, it is linked to OpenAI through a partnership.

Google Bard AI: It is also a conversational AI just like ChatGPT. Its important function is to generate creative responses and the tool also provides multilingual options.

Perplexity AI: This AI tool is very much similar to ChatGPT. It is powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5 API and provides users with follow-up questions.

Jasper.ai: It is another conversational AI tool which runs on the Cloud and is linked with NLP. This is perfect for sales, customer service and marketing purposes.

Claude: This AI tool has been developed by Anthropic. It does various tasks including summarizing, searching, creative and collaborative writing, Q&A, coding, and more.

