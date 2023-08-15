Top 5 ChatGPT alternatives you can explore in 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
ChatGPT may have made the most noise since it was launched, but competitors are bringing more advanced chatbots. So, check out these top 5 free alternatives of OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Photo Credit: Pexels
ChatGPT is an AI chatbot which has been developed by OpenAI. It's a conversational AI tool that gives human-like responses through texts. It has various functionalities such as automating tasks, answering questions, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
What is ChatGPT?
Photo Credit: Pexels
However, ChatGPT is not the only AI chatbot that offers such functionalities. There are various other alternatives available that are more advanced.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Tap to explore the top 5 alternatives of ChatGPT.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Microsoft Bing: It is an AI tool with the Bing search engine by Microsoft. It comes with three different chat modes: Creative, Balanced and Precision. The tool is powered by GPT-4. And yes, it is linked to OpenAI through a partnership.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google Bard AI: It is also a conversational AI just like ChatGPT. Its important function is to generate creative responses and the tool also provides multilingual options.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Perplexity AI: This AI tool is very much similar to ChatGPT. It is powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5 API and provides users with follow-up questions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Jasper.ai: It is another conversational AI tool which runs on the Cloud and is linked with NLP. This is perfect for sales, customer service and marketing purposes.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Claude: This AI tool has been developed by Anthropic. It does various tasks including summarizing, searching, creative and collaborative writing, Q&A, coding, and more.