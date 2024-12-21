Top 5 cosmic revelations made by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Dec 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know about 5 big discoveries made by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Hubble Space Telescope is NASA's one of the oldest telescopes which is still up and running, providing insights into deep space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Reportedly Hubble has observed locations more than 13.4 billion light years away.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know about these 5 crucial revelations made by NASA Hubble Space Telescope that showcase its strengths.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble telescope helped astronomers identify that the universe is about 13.8 billion years old.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble Space Telescope was also responsible for discovering black holes at the centre of major galaxies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble also helps scientists study mysterious force which is causing the universe to expand, scientifically, the force is called Dark Matter.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble images played key a role in helping scientists study protoplanetary disks of star-forming regions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble also captured two moons of the planet Pluto which are named as Nix and Hydra.
