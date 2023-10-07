Top 5 courses to help you get a job at ISRO

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 07, 2023
If you want to work at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), you need a good education and the right skills. ISRO has lots of different jobs in areas like engineering, science, administration, and more.
Here are five courses that can help you get ready for a job at ISRO:
Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Science: Most jobs at ISRO that deal with technical stuff need a bachelor's degree in engineering (like mechanical, electrical, electronics, or computer science) or a science field (like physics, chemistry, or math). Pick the one that matches your career goals at ISRO.
Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering: If you dream of working on cool space missions, getting a master's degree in aerospace engineering can be a big help. This program teaches you a lot about designing spacecraft, propulsion systems, and space technology.
Remote Sensing and GIS Courses: ISRO does a lot of stuff with remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS). Learning about these things through courses can get you ready for jobs that involve looking at Earth from space, studying satellite images, and managing geographical data.
Space Science and Research: If you want to do space research or work on scientific missions, take courses in space science, astrophysics, or planetary science. These areas help you understand things in space and do space exploration.
Electronics and Communication Engineering: Engineers who know about electronics and communication help make communication systems, electronics inside spacecraft, and control systems for ISRO's missions.
Getting hands-on experience through internships, research projects, or joining student groups related to space can also make it easier to get a job at ISRO.
Connecting with people who work in the space industry can give you great advice and chances to get your foot in the door at ISRO.