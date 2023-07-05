Top 5 Data Analyst skills and 3 learning apps for high pay and dream job 

Python

The best place to start your journey is to learn Python. This skill is a must if you want to start your career as a data analyst. Your Python skills will help in easy data collection, analysis, modeling, and visualization, among other things.

SQL

SQL allows you to update, organize, and query relational database data, and enhance data structures. 

Machine Learning

Knowing the general technologies and tools of machine learning may provide you an advantage over the competition. 

Data Visualization

The capacity to display data findings using graphics or other drawings is a unique skill that one should learn. 

Data management

Developing data management skills can help you understand how databases work in physical and cloud environments.

Data Science 101

The app covers everything related to data science and mostly focuses on teaching machine learning methods.

Probability Distributions

This app is excellent for learning statistics. It provides highly important probability distribution statistics, which are useful for individuals who are just beginning to learn data science.

SoloLearn

This app helps learn basic programming concepts. It covers courses like machine learning, SQL, R, Python, algorithms, and data structure.

