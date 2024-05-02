Top 5 deals on 1.5 Ton split AC models during Amazon Summer Sale 2024 from LG, Voltas, Carrier and more

Published May 02, 2024
Amazon's much-anticipated Summer Sale is offering amazing discounts on electronic items.

If you are in the market to buy an AC, then it is the right time.

You can take advantage of substantial price cuts on a wide range of AC models. Check out top 5 Split AC deals during Amazon Summer Sale.

1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - Originally priced at Rs. 58400, you can get it with a 37% discount for just Rs. 36990.

2. Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC - This AC usually retails for Rs. 75990 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 37990 during the sale.

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC - With a massive 46% discounts, you can buy this AC for just Rs. 46590.

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC - With an MRP of Rs. 55400, this AC is available for just Rs. 36990 during the Amazon sale.

5. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC - With a 48% discount, buy this AC for just Rs. 34990 on Amazon.

