Top 5 galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Dec 15, 2024
Here are the rare galaxy images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Do you know the rarest galaxies? Reports suggest that ring galaxies are the most rarest type of galaxy in the universe.
The James Webb Space Telescope recently made a breaking discovery of finding the oldest dead galaxy.
Check out these 5 rare images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
This Webb image showcases the spiral galaxy NGC 2090 with star formation scattered throughout the arms.
This galaxy image was captured with the help of NASA’s MIRI instrument showcasing part of star formation in the outer galaxy.
This image showcases a pair of galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207, showcasing massive star formation due to the interaction.
This pair of galaxies are located about 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Delphinus.
This image showcases a field of spiral galaxies located over a billion light-years from Earth.
