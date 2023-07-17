Top 5 Google Chrome extensions to stay focused while studying
Google Chrome extensions can be incredibly helpful for studying, providing tools and features to enhance productivity and learning. Here are five popular Chrome extensions for studying:
StayFocusd: With the help of this Google Chrome extension, you can set a daily time limit for specific sites like social media, entertainment, or other time-wasting pages.
Once the time limit is reached, the extension blocks access to those sites for the rest of the day, encouraging you to stay on track with your study goals.
Grammarly: This popular extension is not only great for writing papers and essays but also for improving your overall writing skills.
Grammarly checks for spelling, grammar, punctuation, and style errors as you type, offering suggestions to enhance your writing clarity and accuracy.
Todoist: Todoist is a powerful task management extension that helps you organize your study tasks effectively.
You can create to-do lists, set deadlines, and prioritize your assignments. The extension syncs across devices, so you can access your study plans from your phone, tablet, or computer.
Pomodone: The Pomodone extension applies the Pomodoro Technique to boost your productivity.
This technique involves breaking your study time into intervals, typically 25 minutes of focused work followed by a 5-minute break.
Kami: It is an online document annotation and markup tool. You can highlight, underline, and strikethrough text in PDF and other formats.
You can also add text boxes, shapes, and images. Kami works with Google Drive and Google Classroom.