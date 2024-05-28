Top 5 images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Check out these top mesmerising images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is named after trailblazing astronomer Edwin Hubble.
The space telescope is a space-based observatory which is orbiting is space for over 30 years.
Here are some of the top pictures of space captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Hubble’s view of Jupiter: Hubble Space Telescope captured this crisp and clear image of Jupiter on 25 August 2020.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
NGC 2014 and NGC 2020: This showcases two giant nebulas nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbour NGC 2020 which are located 163000 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Westerlund 2: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 25th year in orbit.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Eagle Nebula: This image showcases the Eagle Nebula’s pillars of creation with a multi-coloured glow of gas clouds.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
GAL-CLUS-022058s: This image is the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings ever captured in the Universe.