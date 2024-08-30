Top 5 images of cosmic mysteries and celestial wonders captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NASA has recently shared five stunning images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. These photos feature five incredible celestial objects, providing new understanding of galaxy formation, star clusters, and cosmic events. Have a look.
A dwarf galaxy orbits the Andromeda Galaxy in a flat plane, similar to planets orbiting the Sun. This formation puzzles astronomers as it differs from expected random motions predicted by galaxy models.
NGC 261 contains stars hot enough to cause hydrogen gas to emit a pink-red glow. The region holds dense molecular clouds, where stars form, cradled in cold areas of molecular hydrogen.
NGC 346 is located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, near the Milky Way. Hot stars in this cluster release radiation and outflows, eroding gas and dust in the surrounding nebula, N66.
The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) contains NGC 1898, a globular cluster of stars. This cluster serves as a natural lab for studying star formation, being one of the oldest objects in the universe.
The Tucana Dwarf galaxy, at the edge of the Local Group, is one of the most distant galaxies near the Milky Way. Smaller and dimmer, it serves as a cosmic fossil due to its isolated older stars.
These anomalous observations contradict traditional galaxy formation theories, prompting scientists to delve deeper into the subject. By studying these celestial bodies, we can improve our understanding of galactic evolution.