Top 5 immersive open world games to play in 2024 while waiting for the highly anticipated GTA 6
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 15, 2024
GTA 6 is highly anticipated for 2024, as Rockstar Games takes its time to perfect the sequel. The previous title, released in 2013, has left fans eager for the next big release.
Rockstar’s success with open-world games inspired other developers. While waiting for GTA 6, players can enjoy other open-world titles offering extensive gameplay and exploration.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 serves as a worthy follow-up to GTA 5, featuring expansive gameplay and rich environments. Despite some criticisms, it remains a top choice for open-world enthusiasts.
Cyberpunk 2077: Cyberpunk 2077 faced a troubled launch but improved over time. With updates and mods, players now experience a detailed open world and high-quality visuals that echo GTA's immersive elements.
Ghost of Tsushima: Set in Feudal Japan, Ghost of Tsushima allows players to explore Tsushima Island and engage in combat against Mongol invaders. Its beautiful landscapes and engaging gameplay appeal to fans of open-world adventures.
GTA 5: GTA 5, nearly 11 years old, remains a significant title. It offers a detailed world and multiple protagonists, with a robust online mode that continues to attract players even after its initial release.
Days Gone: Days Gone struggled at launch but improved with updates. Players navigate a post-apocalyptic world, facing challenges and missions similar to older Grand Theft Auto games, despite no plans for a sequel.
These games provide varied experiences while waiting for GTA 6. They offer rich open-world environments and engaging gameplay, keeping players entertained until Rockstar’s next major release.