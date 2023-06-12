Top 5 Indian vegetarian foods for weight loss and 3 food apps to maintain your diet

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Worried about weight? Don't worry, these 5 Indian foods will make you shed the kilos. Also, just check out the apps that will help you through the journey.

Photo Credit: pexels

Paneer: It has low fat and calories. It contains a lot of proteins. It can be the best ingredient for the weight loss diet.

Photo Credit: pexels

Spinach: For major fat burn, Spinach should be a part of all your regular meals. It has a high amount of fiber content, regulates blood sugar and prevents constipation. 

Photo Credit: pexels

 Quinoa: It is rich in fiber and protein. It leads to an increase in metabolism and is best for losing weight.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Almonds: They help in burning belly fat, improve lipid profile and decrease the levels of LDL cholesterol.

Photo Credit: pexels

 Lentils: Lentils have no fat and are rich in fiber. They are rich in Protein, which provides a lot of energy. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Here are 3 food apps to keep a check on your diet

Photo Credit: pexels

Healthifyme: It is a popular app which provides smart meal plans by top dieticians.

Photo Credit: pexels

MyFitnessPal: Its recipes have been approved by nutritionists. It helps users to keep a watch on what they are eating and encourages them to reach their fitness goals.

Photo Credit: pexels

Cronometer- Calorie counter: It is a comprehensive food, weight and health tracker app.

Click here
The page you are looking for does not exist.

Go to homepage and explore more

Back to Home

Latest News

Netflix
Netflix sign-ups jump as U.S. password sharing crackdown kicks off - data
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Apple Vision Pro
How Apple’s Vision Pro could save its VR competitors
pexels-mart-production-7550543
Windows 11 rolls out new protection features for businesses

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Tablets Laptops

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets