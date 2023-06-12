Top 5 Indian vegetarian foods for weight loss and 3 food apps to maintain your diet
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Worried about weight? Don't worry, these 5 Indian foods will make you shed the kilos. Also, just check out the apps that will help you through the journey.
Photo Credit: pexels
Paneer: It has low fat and calories. It contains a lot of proteins. It can be the best ingredient for the weight loss diet.
Photo Credit: pexels
Spinach: For major fat burn, Spinach should be a part of all your regular meals. It has a high amount of fiber content, regulates blood sugar and prevents constipation.
Photo Credit: pexels
Quinoa: It is rich in fiber and protein. It leads to an increase in metabolism and is best for losing weight.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Almonds: They help in burning belly fat, improve lipid profile and decrease the levels of LDL cholesterol.
Photo Credit: pexels
Lentils: Lentils have no fat and are rich in fiber. They are rich in Protein, which provides a lot of energy.
Photo Credit: pexels
Here are 3 food apps to keep a check on your diet
Photo Credit: pexels
Healthifyme: It is a popular app which provides smart meal plans by top dieticians.
Photo Credit: pexels
MyFitnessPal: Its recipes have been approved by nutritionists. It helps users to keep a watch on what they are eating and encourages them to reach their fitness goals.
Photo Credit: pexels
Cronometer- Calorie counter: It is a comprehensive food, weight and health tracker app.
Click here
Search
Log In
HOME
NEWS
MOBILE
MOBILE
Mobile
Mobile News
mobile reviews
Mobile Finder
Mobile Recommender
Mobile Compare
LAPTOPS PC
LAPTOPS PC
Laptops PC
Laptops/PC news
Laptops/PC reviews
WWDC
GADGETS
Gadgets
Mobile Finder
Laptop Finder
Tablet Finder
RECOMMENDER
Recommender
Mobile Recommender
Laptop Recommender
Tablet Recommender
COMPARE
compare
Mobile Comparison
Laptop Comparison
Tablet Comparison
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEB STORIES
HOW TO
MORE
More
For You
Home Appliances
wearables
gaming
TV
Saved Articles
Top Sections
News
Mobile
Mobile News
Mobile Reviews
Laptops PC
Laptops/PC News
Laptops/PC Reviews
WWDC
Wearables
Wearables News
Wearables Reviews
Gaming
Gaming News
Gaming Reviews
TV
TV News
TV Reviews
Gadgets
Mobile Finder
Laptop Finder
Tablet Finder
Recommender
Mobile Recommender
Laptop Recommender
Tablet Recommender
Compare
Mobile Comparison
Laptop Comparison
Tablet Comparison
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
How To
More
For You
Home Appliances
Explore Tech
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The page you are looking for does not exist.
Go to homepage and explore more
Back to Home
Latest News
Netflix sign-ups jump as U.S. password sharing crackdown kicks off - data
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
How Apple’s Vision Pro could save its VR competitors
Windows 11 rolls out new protection features for businesses
Trending Gadgets
Mobiles
Tablets
Laptops
Trending News
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
Trending Gadgets
Mobiles
Laptops
Tablets