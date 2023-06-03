Top 5 language learning apps that will help in landing a high-paying job
Although learning a foreign language may seem overwhelming, it can undoubtedly boost your proficiency, productivity and expand your job prospects. Take a look at the top 5 language learning apps that may help you in boosting your career.
Duolingo: It's an easy app to begin learning a new language while keeping track of your progress. Interestingly, the app uses text, pictures, and audio to help you understand the language.
From Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Korean, English, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Turkish, Dutch, Latin, Swedish, Greek, and Irish to a lot more languages can be learned by Duolingo.
Memrise: It helps you to memorize words and phrases of different languages in a fun way. It also uses a method of mixing translations.
Bussu: You can start with your experience level such as Beginner, Elementary, Intermediate, Upper Intermediate, or Travel to learn a new language.
You can learn German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, English, Italian, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Chinese, Polish, Arabic, and Korean from the Bussu app.
Lirica: Want to learn a new language via music? Then this is the app for you! Learn languages with the power of music, it says. With Lirica, you can discover new language, music, and culture.
Babbel: You can explore new languages from words to culture. Plus, it also offers live online classes (Babbel Live), original podcasts, games, videos, and more.