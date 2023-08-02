Top 5 laptops with Great Deals on Amazon: Asus Vivobook S 15, MSI Modern 15, more
A laptop is a necessary device in the modern world for its different use and purpose. So, if you are looking to buy yourself one then here are the best laptop options available at special offers.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023) can be yours for just Rs. 83990 instead of Rs. 106990 as on Amazon you get up to 21 percent initial discount.
This ASUS laptop comes equipped with the Intel Core i5-13500H 13th Gen processor.
ASUS [Smart Choice] Vivobook 15 (2023): Amazon is offering 24 percent initial discount on it making its price reduce to Rs. 43990 from Rs. 57990.
The ASUS [Smart Choice] Vivobook 15 (2023) comes powered by the Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen processor.
The MSI Modern 14 can be yours with 20 percent initial discount on Amazon making its price reduce to Rs. 56990 from Rs. 70990.
The MSI Modern 14 comes powered by the Intel 13th Gen i5-1335U processor.
Amazon is offering 17 percent initial discount on ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023) making its price fall to Rs. 63990 from Rs. 76990.
It comes powered by the Intel Core i5-13500H 13th Gen processor.
Last in the list is MSI Modern 15 which is available on Amazon with 24 percent initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 59060 from Rs. 77990.
This laptop comes powered by the Intel 13th Gen i5-1335U processor.