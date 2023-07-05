Soft skills every employee should develop and apps that can help

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 05, 2023
Communications skills

Communication is the most important skill to make people understand your opinions and ideas. You must indicate to everyone exactly what your stance is in any given situation. So, do speak up - carefully.

Collaboration skills

“Teamwork is dream work” The ability to effectively work within a team and develop positive collaboration is highly valued in a workplace.

Problem-solving skills

This is an essential skill for emergency cases, one must know how to analyze the situation and deploy potential solutions to solve any problem. Overcoming challenges in a work environment is what leaders look for in employees. 

Time management skills

One should have the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines. Managing workload efficiently can help employees in minimizing workload and reduce burnout. The idea is to get a lot done in minimum time with no fuss.

Leadership skills

One should have the ability to motivate and inspire others. The person that guides and leads others can get himself noticed by the top brass and will get a top managerial position soon.

Skillsoft Learning App

It offers a variety of content on soft skills including business and personal development. 

HBR Tips

The Harvard business review app offers management tips with quick, practical ideas.

LinkedIn Learning

It offers a number of soft skill courses that are thought by top industry experts. it majorly focuses on strong leadership and management training.

edX

It provides courses from top universities and helps you learn about communication, human psychology, and many other essential soft skills that one should possess.

Skillshare Online Classes

It covers courses on key soft skills that every individual should have. It also helps you increase your professional network and explore new opportunities.

