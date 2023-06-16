Top 5 Management Institutes in India and Apps that can guide you
Want to pursue Management studies? Read here to know more about top Management Institutes in India and Apps that can help you get there.
IIM Calcutta: It has a Global recognition for providing high quality management education . It is the only Indian Business School that is a member of Global Alliance in Management Education.
IIM Ahmedabad:It is one of the most prestigious management institutes in India and is globally recognized for its excellence in management education.It has been ranked as the best business school in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)
IIM Indore: It is one of the top-ranked management institutes in India.
It offers various programs in management education, including a two-year Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP), a five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM), and various executive education programs.
IIM Bangalore: It is one of the top management institutes in India.It provides a wide range of MBA programmes, Executive Management Education and Doctoral programmes in management.
Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi: It is one of the oldest B-Schools in the country. It comes under the aegis of the University of Delhi and is a part of Central University. It has various Management programmes.
You can only get admission in these prestigious colleges by clearing the Common Admission Test( CAT). These are 3 Apps which can help you crack them: Byju's, Unacademy and T.I.M.E.
Byju's: It offers paid courses for the preparation of CAT. It provides study materials as well as video lessons.
Unacademy: It provides various education instructors for CAT preparations. it offers both free and paid sessions for it. It also conducts free live sessions to cover most of the topics.
T.I.M.E: It is designed to ensure that CAT aspirants get the best out of the course in the shortest amount of time. It trains students from basic to advanced CAT level problems.