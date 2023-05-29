Top 5 Mental Health Apps to revitalize your mind-one runs on AI power

Published May 29, 2023
BetterHelp is a versatile and user-friendly therapy subscription app. It offers affordable pricing, a diverse range of therapists, and multiple communication options, providing a convenient avenue for accessing therapy and support.

1. BetterHelp

Headspace is an aesthetically pleasing and intuitive app that offers a wide range of resources. It features themed meditations, focus activities, movement classes, audio sleepscapes, and more, enabling users to cultivate mindfulness and improve their well-being.

2. Headspace

I Am Sober is an app designed to assist individuals on their recovery journey. It offers various tools for tracking milestones, including a sober day tracker and calculators to measure progress. 

3. I Am Sober

The premium version of the app even allows users to encourage and motivate others in their sober endeavours.

This includes guided meditations and soothing bedtime stories, Calm helps users achieve a more restful night's sleep and reduce stress.

Developed by therapists and powered by AI, Happify is an app focused on stress relief and fostering positive thinking. 

5. Happify

Through evidence-based games and activities, Happify enables users to cultivate a positive mindset and reduce stress levels in just a few minutes each day.

Prioritising your mental well-being is paramount, and these top mental health apps can assist you on your journey. With their unique features and accessibility, they provide invaluable support in achieving a healthier and happier life.

