Top 5 NASA apps to explore the universe with

Published Aug 10, 2023
Created for education and outreach, this app offers a captivating window into the wonders of space. Immerse yourself in near-real-time imagery from various NASA missions. Watch video interviews with renowned scientists explaining space phenomena.

NASA Space Weather Media Viewer

Partnered with NASA, this app brings decades of high-resolution space photos to your iPhone/iPad. Delve into stunning visuals curated by NASA astronomers. Share or save your favorites, and even set them as your background for a daily dose of cosmic beauty.

Astronomy Picture of the Day

Experience the sun's explosive energy firsthand. Receive real-time notifications about solar flares and explore a 3D reconstruction of the sun using data from NASA's "STEREO" satellites. This app bridges the gap between Earth and the sun, millions of miles away.

3D Sun

Gain insights into complex physical processes from the sun to Earth's vicinity. Track the evolution of these processes and their impact on our space environment. Stay informed about space weather phenomena with this informative and user-friendly app.

NASA Space Weather App

Stay ahead of space weather events with real-time updates. Understand the dynamics between the sun and Earth, and how they influence our technological systems and daily life. A must-have app for space enthusiasts and those concerned about space impact.

Experience augmented reality with NASA's Spacecraft 3D app. Use your mobile device's camera to interact with spacecraft from our solar system, Earth observation, and beyond. Witness their intricate engineering and learn about their groundbreaking missions.

Spacecraft 3D

Hold the future of space exploration in your hands. Place a printed AR Target and witness spacecraft come to life. Explore their movement, components, and significance in expanding our understanding of the universe.

From breathtaking images to interactive spacecraft models, NASA's apps offer unparalleled access to the cosmos. 

Embark on a journey of knowledge, wonder, and exploration with these top 5 NASA apps. Download them today and experience the universe like never before. 

