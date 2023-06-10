Top 5 NIT colleges for computer science engineering and apps that are useful for this course
These top 5 NIT colleges provide Computer Science Engineering courses, but they are tough to crack. You can get guidance and help from various apps toachieve success in your studies and thereafter get a great job.
NIT Trichy- It offers the best education in Computer Sscience Engineering. It offers a sound program at the UG as well as the PG levels. Scores for JEE mains and IIT JAM are accepted here.
NIT Surathkal- It provides top notch education in CSE. The computer science department at NIT Surathkal is known for its excellent rankings.
NIT Rourkela- It is located in Odisha. The Department offers B.Tech., M.Tech., M.Tech.(By Research) and Ph.D. courses in Computer Science and Engineering. Students get very high salary packages from this Institute.
NIT Warangal- The CSE program at NIT Warangal offers a well-designed curriculum that covers the fundamental concepts of computer science, including programming, algorithms, data structures, computer networks, databases, operating systems, and software engineering.
NIT Calicut: The CSE department at NIT Calicut has strong ties with industry partners, which facilitates internships, industrial training, and collaborative research projects.
It offers M. Tech programmes and the Ph. D programme in addition to the B. Tech programme in Computer Science and Engineering.
Apps that can be helpful in studying Computer Science Engineering are
Github:- It is a code hosting platform. Coders use it to work together on projects from anywhere.
Visual study code- It is a code editor. It is optimized for building and debugging modern web and cloud applications
stack Overflow- It is question and answer platform used by coders to share knowledge and learn from each other.