As generative AI becomes more and more prominent. Numerous businesses are in search of employees with knowledge and experience in AI and ML. Here’s a list of top generative AI courses to get a high-paying job.

Every day we see a new AI tool being developed and companies are looking for even more to introduce greater efficiency into their activities and even identify new sources of revenue, So, not only are they targetting such tools for better way of doing things, but also growth and profit.

With generative AI becoming quite accessible for everyone, it holds the potential to take the job market by storm. After all, employees with experience and knowledge about AI are highly in demand. 

According to Reuters, generative AI-related job postings in the United States increased by about 20% in May of this year as companies are starting to understand its potential.

Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed said, "There has been a notable increase in job seeker interest in AI-related jobs, especially since the introduction of ChatGPT.”

It is a two months course offered by Eruditus that focuses on AI topics. It covers an intense understanding of AI applications for business growth. 

Eruditus- Designing and building AI products and services 

This course covers data science techniques, machine learning algorithms, NLP, recommendation systems, and generative AI. 

Great Learning- MIT data science and ML course online

UpGrad- Generative AI and ML bootcamp: Matter the future of tech

This course provides hand-software development and generative AI skills. You can enhance your coding skills on CloudLabs and work on top projects for skill development.

Coding Ninjas- Data science and machine learning

This course covers ML skills like statistics or neural networks. It also includes data sourcing, manipulation and visualization with Python.

This course covers a huge spectrum of Artificial intelligence such as machine learning, deep learning, NLP, Generative AI, prompt engineering and ChatGPT.

Simplilearn- Caltech post-graduate program in AI and ML

