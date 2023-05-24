Top 5 online courses to get a high salary job after graduation
If you want to land a high salary job, then you need to upskill before you enter the market.
These are some of the top online courses that will enable you to develop the right skills.
Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect - This course is perfect for you if you want to enter the IT industry and work with cloud-native systems. Needless to say, the pay will be high.
Edx Cybersecurity Risk Management - Cybersecurity is a very high-paying field but you need the right certifications in order to gain the skills required for the job.
Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning - Provided by IIT Roorkee via CloudxLab, this AI course will let you take advantage of the booming AI market and the high requirement of specialists.
Google UX Design - This course is available on Coursera and will teach you how to build website and app interface to grab a high-salary job in this booming sector.
Udemy Digital Marketing - This course is for those who want to build a career in digital marketing but are yet to do an MBA for it. You can do this course right after graduation to learn valuable skills.
Master of Science in Data Science - This course is available on upGrad and is offered by The University of Arizona. Data Science is a lucrative field that has received a big boost due to the rise of AI.