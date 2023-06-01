Top 5 online jobs for beginners that have good pay packets

Published Jun 01, 2023
Become a blogger and start your own blog and turn your writing skills into a profitable online business. It can be anything from tech, politics, sports to entertainment. The idea is to turn your interest into an online paying opportiunity.

1. Blogger

Participate in online surveys for a popular and flexible side gigs that require no special abilities or experience.

2. Online Surveys

Leverage your information-seeking skills to become a successful web researcher from the comfort of your home.

3. Online Researcher

Engage in quick and simple microtasks, such as data entry, surveys, and basic research, to earn money on various platforms.

4. Microtasker

Utilise your quick and accurate typing skills to become a transcriptionist and earn money on your own schedule.

5. Transcription

These online jobs offer high earning potential with no prior experience required. Research each job option further to understand its requirements and potential earnings. Explore the possibilities and find the perfect fit for you

